Arab League Condemns Israeli Law Authorizing Grabs of Palestinian Land

CAIRO (Sputnik) – On Monday, the Israeli parliament passed the Regulation Law with a vote of 60 to 52. The bill legalizes outposts built without the knowledge that the land had an owner and those built with some state assistance.

"The adopted law indicates real intentions of the Israeli government and its hostile position on the peace process," the secretary general said, as quoted in the group's statement.

According to the document, the law is the endorsement of theft of Palestinian land and property.

The law retroactively authorizes 55 settlements and 4,000 housing units in privately-owned territories in the West Bank.