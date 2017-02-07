Lavrov: Russia, US in Continuous Contact on Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Contacts on Syria between Russia and the United States did not stop, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday.

"Despite the fact that this agreement [on coordination between Russia and the US-led coalition] never came into force because of the US refusal and their disagreements inside of the White House, the contacts on the working level continued in Geneva, among others," Lavrov told a press conference.

He added that working groups of the International Syria Support Group, which is co-chaired by Russia and the United States, continued weekly in Geneva.

"And contacts on these mechanisms between the Russian and US diplomats continue to this day," the minister said.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.