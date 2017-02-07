Lavrov: Russia, US in Continuous Contact on Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Contacts on Syria between Russia and the United States did not stop, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday.
"Despite the fact that this agreement [on coordination between Russia and the US-led coalition] never came into force because of the US refusal and their disagreements inside of the White House, the contacts on the working level continued in Geneva, among others," Lavrov told a press conference.
"And contacts on these mechanisms between the Russian and US diplomats continue to this day," the minister said.
Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)