US Yemen Raid Targeted Leader of al-Qaeda Branch in Arabian Peninsula

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On January 29, the US Special Forces launched a raid in Yemen, killing 14 al-Qaeda militants as well as civilians, including an eight-year-old daughter of previously assassinated al-Qaeda leader Anwar Awlaki.

© AFP 2016/ Paul CROCK US Air Force Eliminates Over 100 al-Qaeda Fighters Near Syria's Aleppo

According to the NBC broadcaster, the goal of the raid was to capture or kill Rimi, considered the third most dangerous terrorist in the world and a master recruiter.

Despite all the efforts, Rimi reportedly survived and released an audio on Sunday quoted by NBC, which says "the fool of the White House got slapped at the beginning of his road in your lands." The raid was the first such operation authorized by President Donald Trump.

The AQAP was established in 2009 and is a designated terrorist organization in the United States, Russia and many other nations.