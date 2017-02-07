Turkish Forces Kill 21 Daesh Terrorists in Northern Syria in 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Turkish Armed Forces killed 21 Daesh jihadists and attacked over 200 terrorist targets over the course of 24 hours, as part of the Euphrates Shield operation in northern Syria, the Turkish General Staff said Tuesday.

"As a result of airstrikes and hostilities, 21 Daesh terrorists were killed. A total of 203 Daesh targets were attacked," the General Staff was quoted as saying by the newspaper Haberturk.

© AFP 2016/ Nazeer al-Khatib Syrian Army Circling Daesh Terrorists in al-Bab Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield against the internationally-condemned jihadist group Daesh. Turkish forces, with assistance from Syrian opposition fighters, occupied the city of Jarablus in northern Syria and are currently conducting an offensive on al-Bab.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the aim of the operation is to clear the region of terrorists and make it a safe zone for refugees.

The operation has been widely criticized both by the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, who have accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity.