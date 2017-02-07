Register
09:36 GMT +307 February 2017
    A Turkish F-16 fighter jet takes off from Incirlik airbase in the southern city of Adana, Turkey, July 27, 2015

    Turkish Forces Kill 21 Daesh Terrorists in Northern Syria in 24 Hours

    © REUTERS/ Murad Sezer
    Middle East
    Topic:
    Battle Against Daesh in Syria (124)
    The Turkish army announced that it had killed 21 Daesh terrorists in Syria over the course of 24 hours.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Turkish Armed Forces killed 21 Daesh jihadists and attacked over 200 terrorist targets over the course of 24 hours, as part of the Euphrates Shield operation in northern Syria, the Turkish General Staff said Tuesday.

    "As a result of airstrikes and hostilities, 21 Daesh terrorists were killed. A total of 203 Daesh targets were attacked," the General Staff was quoted as saying by the newspaper Haberturk.

    Fighters from the Free Syrian Army disembark from an armoured vehicle near the town of Bizaah northeast of the city of Al-Bab, some 30 kilometres from the Syrian city of Aleppo, on February 4, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ Nazeer al-Khatib
    Syrian Army Circling Daesh Terrorists in al-Bab
    On August 24, the Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield against the internationally-condemned jihadist group Daesh. Turkish forces, with assistance from Syrian opposition fighters, occupied the city of Jarablus in northern Syria and are currently conducting an offensive on al-Bab.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the aim of the operation is to clear the region of terrorists and make it a safe zone for refugees.

    The operation has been widely criticized both by the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, who have accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity

    Topic:
    Battle Against Daesh in Syria (124)

