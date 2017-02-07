Register
06:34 GMT +307 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A missile is displayed at an exhibition on the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war, at a park, northern Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2014

    Tehran Warns Countries Worldwide Against Interfering in Iranian Internal Affairs

    © AP Photo/ Vahid Salemi
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 29540

    Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi criticized the administration of US President Donald Trump over its remarks about Iran's missile program and called on other states not to interfere in Tehran's internal affairs.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan excoriated Iran for aiding terrorists and pressing forward with missiles tests.

    "Iran is ready to defend its missile program with full strength in the face interventionist policies of other states… When it comes to Iran's interests, we ourselves are the ones taking decision and we do not need any consultations with others over such issues," Qassemi told reporters on Monday as quoted by Fars News Agency.

    Flynn's and Ryan's comments came after Iran launched a ballistic missile near the city of Semnan on January 29, the latest in a series of tests, which began shortly after the implementation of the 2015 nuclear agreement. Iran's authorities have refuted the allegations that the test was in violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or UN resolutions.

    US soldiers stand near the landmark Hands of Victory, built by executed Iraqi president Saddam Hussein to commemorate Iraq's victory in the Iran-Iraq war, inside Baghdad's Green Zone as they prepare to go on a mission on July 5, 2008
    © AFP 2016/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Russian, US Analysts Urge Trump Not to Make an Iraq-Like Mistake with Iran
    On Saturday, US Defense Secretary James Mattis also slammed Iran for sponsoring terrorism and added that the United States and other countries had to communicate their views to Tehran, while on Sunday, Trump said that Iran was the "number one terrorist state."

    The JCPOA, signed by Iran, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries comprising the United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom plus Germany in July 2015, stipulates that Iran must keep nuclear program peaceful in exchange for sanctions relief.

    Related:

    Iran Sticks to Nuclear Deal in Spite of Threats From Hardliners
    Iran Transfers to Russia 1st Tranche to Finance Bushehr NPP 2nd Stage Project
    Russia Concerned Over Escalation of Tensions Between US, Iran
    Russia, Iran, Turkey Reiterate Willingness to Cooperate on Syria Ceasefire
    Tags:
    internal affairs, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok