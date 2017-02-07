UN, Red Cross Send 41 Vehicles With Aid to Syrian Homs Province

© AFP 2016/ Ayham al-Mohammad Syrian Army Regains Control Over Key Transport Junction in Homs Province

HMEYMIM (Sputnik) — United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, Syrian Arab Red Crescent sent 41 vehicles with aid to the Syrian town of Talbiseh in the province of Homs, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, Syrian Arab Red Crescent sent a humanitarian convoy of 41 vehicles to the town of Talbiseh in the province of Homs," the ministry's Reconciliation Center said in its bulletin.

The bulletin also noted that Russian aircraft delivered 20.7 tonnes of victuals from the United Nations to the area near the city of Deir ez-Zor.

"Within 24 hours, Russian Center for reconciliation of opposing sides in the Syrian Arab Republic carried out six humanitarian operations in the city of Aleppo… and in the settlement of Maaraba in the province of Damascus, in the course of which 3.5 tonnes of bread and 400 food packages were given to civilians," the bulletin of the Reconciliation Center read.

On January 30, the spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov called on international organizations as well as on foreign countries to provide the residents of the northern Syria's city of Aleppo with more aid.