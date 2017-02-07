Register
06:34 GMT +307 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Snowfall in Homs Province

    UN, Red Cross Send 41 Vehicles With Aid to Syrian Homs Province

    © AFP 2016/ Mahmoud Taha
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    17920

    The Russian Defense Ministry said that United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, Syrian Arab Red Crescent sent 41 vehicles with aid to the Syrian town of Talbiseh in the province of Homs.

    A Syrian army soldier
    © AFP 2016/ Ayham al-Mohammad
    Syrian Army Regains Control Over Key Transport Junction in Homs Province
    HMEYMIM (Sputnik) — United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, Syrian Arab Red Crescent sent 41 vehicles with aid to the Syrian town of Talbiseh in the province of Homs, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

    "The United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, Syrian Arab Red Crescent sent a humanitarian convoy of 41 vehicles to the town of Talbiseh in the province of Homs," the ministry's Reconciliation Center said in its bulletin.

    The bulletin also noted that Russian aircraft delivered 20.7 tonnes of victuals from the United Nations to the area near the city of Deir ez-Zor.

    "Within 24 hours, Russian Center for reconciliation of opposing sides in the Syrian Arab Republic carried out six humanitarian operations in the city of Aleppo… and in the settlement of Maaraba in the province of Damascus, in the course of which 3.5 tonnes of bread and 400 food packages were given to civilians," the bulletin of the Reconciliation Center read.

    On January 30, the spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov called on international organizations as well as on foreign countries to provide the residents of the northern Syria's city of Aleppo with more aid.

    Related:

    Russia Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Syrian Provinces of Aleppo, Homs
    Syrian Army Eliminates Over 120 Daesh Militants in Eastern Homs
    Some 80% of Palmyra Residents Evacuated, Rest Still in Danger - Homs Governor
    Syrian Army Trying to Regain Control of Daesh-Attacked Palmyra - Homs Governor
    Tags:
    humanitarian aid, United Nations, Syrian Red Crescent, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Homs, Russia, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok