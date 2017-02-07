Register
    Fighters from the Free Syrian Army disembark from an armoured vehicle near the town of Bizaah northeast of the city of Al-Bab, some 30 kilometres from the Syrian city of Aleppo, on February 4, 2017

    Syrian Army Circling Daesh Terrorists in al-Bab

    © AFP 2016/ Nazeer al-Khatib
    Middle East
    344090

    Syrian troops and Turkish forces have formed an unlikely coalition to loosen Daesh’s grip on the terrorist stronghold of al-Bab.

    President Bashar al-Assad’s troops have sealed off a key supply route ISIS has used to funnel resources between al-Bab and Daesh positions in Iraq. A slew of airstrikes contributed to the effort, by leaving roads used to transport Daesh militants and supplies in ruins. At least one anti-Daesh commander told Reuters that the anti-Daesh alliance had al-Bab all but entirely encircled, which could pave way for the liberation of the city. 

    One "narrow" passage remains, the commander said, but the coalition now has most of it "within close firing range." 

    Turkey and Syria have not always been on the best terms, but a common ally in Daesh has galvanized troops to defeat terrorists in al-Bab. The Syrian Army has fought against the Free Syrian Army backed by Turkey, a NATO member, but Moscow has taken the lead to ensure Daesh is ousted. The coordination of anti-Daesh forces is organized by Moscow, whose efforts have focused on quelling provocations between the two sides. “It’s not a simple job,” Russian parliamentarian and deputy chairman of the Defense and Security Committee Franz Klintsevich said

    Turkish forces and members of the Free Syrian Army are seen at the al Baza'a village on the outskirts of al-Bab town in Syria February 4, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Turkish forces and members of the Free Syrian Army are seen at the al Baza'a village on the outskirts of al-Bab town in Syria February 4, 2017

    "We are working on the Syrian territory and cannot help but pursue such coordination," Klintsevich said. While the effort to organize fighters against the terrorists is filled with complexity, "it brings results," he said. 

    "It’s clear the [Syrian government] is in a hurry to reach al-Bab," one FSA official said. The Syrian Army is hoping to make more progress to overtake al-Bab than Turkey, as al-Bab is a strategic area for Damascus. 

    A Turkish soldier on an armoured personnel carrier waves as they drive from the border back to their base in Karkamis on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Gaziantep province, Turkey, August 27, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas/File Photo
    Cooperation With Russia, Damascus is 'Turkey's Only Chance to Avoid War'

    Oleg Glazunov, a professor at the Moscow-based Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, believes Moscow is Ankara’s sole ally in the region. "All the other countries which have an impact on the Syrian conflict have in fact turned away from Ankara," he said, adding that "[Turkish President Recep Tayyib] Erdogan has no reason to tangle with Russia."

    The British-founded Syrian Human Rights Observatory noted on February 2 that Daesh had killed almost a dozen of its own members after in-fighting broke out near al-Bab.

    Tags:
    Daesh, terror, Daesh, NATO, Free Syrian Army (FSA), Oleg Glazunov, Bashar al-Assad, Frants Klintsevich, al-Bab, Russia, Iraq, Ankara, Damascus, Moscow, Syria
