03:32 GMT +307 February 2017
    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem October 8, 2015.

    Israeli Prime Minister Vows to ‘Forcefully Fire Back’ at Hamas

    © REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun/File Photo
    Israel will “forcefully fire back” at the Palestinian Hamas movement in response to shelling of Israeli border servicemen and a rocket attack on an area in the south of the country, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday.

    Palestinians run for cover as smoke rises following an Israeli air strike on a Hamas post, in the northern Gaza Strip on February 6, 2017
    © AFP 2016/ MOHAMMED ABED
    Israel Targets Hamas Post in Gaza in Response to Shelling of IDF Unit
    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — Earlier on Monday, Israel laid responsibility for the attacks on Hamas, and targeted the group’s post in the Gaza Strip as a response.

    “Today Israel was under shelling from the Gaza Strip. Our policy is clear: if someone shoots at us, we will forcefully fire back. Even a single shot in our direction will not be left without an answer … Our policy is clear. I hope that it is also clear for Hamas,” Netanyahu said Monday in a video, published on his Facebook page.

    Israel classifies the Palestinian movement, which is the de facto authority in Gaza, as a terrorist group and accuses it of attacking the country's territory.

    At the same time, the Hamas seeks independence of the Palestinian state and strives for Israel's withdrawal from its territories, including the West Bank.

    In July 2014, Israel launched a military operation named Operation Protective Edge against Hamas in order to destroy its rocket launchers and the network of tunnels along the Gaza border with the Jewish State. On August 26, 2016, Israel and Palestinian armed groups agreed on a ceasefire.

