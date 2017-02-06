Canada Acquires Arms for Iraqi Kurds, Intends to Deliver Promptly

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Canada has started the acquisition process for small arms and light support weapons for the Kurdish fighters in Iraq and intends to deliver the equipment as soon as possible, the Canadian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.
"The acquisition of the equipment is underway," the ministry said in a statement. "The intent remains to deliver the items as quickly as possible, in line with suppliers’ ability to provide the quantities sought."
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Turkey will blow a nut.
Mitach2002
The terrorist American government backed out in supporting the Kurds.