Register
22:59 GMT +306 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Child stands among women and children in a building housing displaced civilians, in Makhmour, east of Mosul, Iraq (File)

    Children of Mosul in N Iraq Tortured to Death by Barbaric Daesh Terrorists

    © AP Photo/ Alice Martins
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    234502

    The Daesh terrorists who occupied the Iraqi city of Mosul more than two years ago are losing their grip of the city. While in control, they subjected local residents to horrific torture, a local woman who fled the city during the course of its liberation by Iraqi troops told Sputnik Arabic.

    Civilians move away as Iraqi security forces fight against Islamic State militants on the eastern side of Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed
    Humanitarian Disaster in Mosul 'Not Getting International Coverage It Deserves'
    Last month, the Iraqi military announced they had retaken control of east Mosul from the terrorist group Daesh (ISIS-ISIL) after months of fighting.

    In October the Iraqi army, with support from Shiite militia, Kurdish Peshmerga forces and federal police, as well as the backing of the US-led coalition, launched an offensive to liberate Mosul from the jihadist terror group, which has occupied the city since July 2014. 

    The coalition is currently making preparations for an offensive on the western part of Mosul, which is still under Daesh control.

    Last week, the children's charity Save the Children said that about 350,000 children are currently trapped in the western part of Mosul, ahead of the anti-terror operation.

    "An estimated 350,000 children are trapped in siege-like conditions under ISIS control in western Mosul, risking summary execution by militants if they try to flee, as Iraqi and coalition forces look set to cross the River Tigris and advance deeper into the city," the statement said.

    Mosul residents who have managed to flee to safety have told of horrific torture at the hands of the terrorist group. A local woman, known as C., told Sputnik Arabic that she regularly saw Daesh members torturing children.

    She said that children who were left unattended were cruelly mistreated, and recounted two cases in which girls under the age of ten were kidnapped by female Daesh members.

    A drone belonging to Islamic State group which was shot down by Iraqi security forces outside Fallujah, 40 miles (65 kilometers) west of Baghdad, Iraq.
    © AP Photo/
    Daesh Terrorists Use Attack Drones in Iraq
    The girls' parents were offered to choose between two types of torture: a bite or lashes. The parents chose a bite, in the belief that in the worst case that would leave only tooth marks on the children.

    However, the "bite" was in fact carried out with a special metal device that deeply wounded the children, and caused them to bleed to death.

    C. told Sputnik that Mosul residents have to adhere to a strict dress code. Women have to keep their bodies covered with all-black clothes, and cover their faces with veils two layers thick that obstruct breathing. Many women there have not been able to leave their homes for months. 

    Special observers roam the streets to ensure compliance with the rules, with the power to issue fines or lashes in punishment. 

    No criticism is tolerated, and Daesh terrorists have sewn up the mouths of people who dared to do so.

    In one case, a woman was stopped by Daesh fighters in a marketplace in eastern Mosul. They removed the veil from her face and subjected her 30 lashes, as a result of which she died a few hours later.

    Related:

    US-Led Coalition Resumes Bombing in Iraqi Mosul
    Daesh Possibly Used Mosul University for Chemical Weapons Production - Coalition
    Some 350,000 Children Trapped in Daesh-Controlled Western Mosul - Charity
    Tags:
    children, torture, Daesh, Iraq, Mosul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok