US Embassy Warns of Possible Attacks on Baghdad Hotels

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US embassy in Baghdad has received credible threats of possible terrorist attacks on hotels in the Iraqi capital frequently visited by western travelers, the Department of State said in a press release on Monday.

"In response [to the threats], the Embassy has limited some movements by Mission personnel," the release stated. "US citizens should maintain a heightened sense of security awareness and take appropriate measures to enhance their personal security at all times when living and working in Iraq."