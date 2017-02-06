Israel Targets Hamas Post in Gaza in Response to Shelling of IDF Unit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted a Hamas post in the Gaza Strip on Monday in response to shelling of Israeli servicemen, the IDF spokesperson said.

"Earlier today, shots were fired at IDF forces near Gaza border. In response, IDF tank targeted a Hamas post in the southern Gaza Strip," the spokesperson said on its official Twitter account.

​According to media reports, earlier in the day, Hamas militants launched a rocket, which hit an area in southern Israel leaving no casualties.