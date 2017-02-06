Turkish Deputy PM Vows Referendum on Constitutional Changes to Be Transparent

"Everyone will reveal their stance, ‘yes’ or ‘no,’ clearly during the campaign. No one should doubt that it will be a democratic race. It will be an open, transparent democratic race," Kurtulmus said as quoted by Turkey's Hurriyet Daily News.
The deputy prime minister expressed hope that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would approve all the 18 articles of the of constitutional reform, despite the rumors that some of the amendments would be rejected.
On Thursday, the Turkish constitutional amendments bill was submitted for the approval of the president. Erdogan has 15 days to approve or reject the bill and set the date of the referendum on the amendments. The referendum is expected to take place in mid-April.
