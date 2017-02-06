US-Led Coalition Airstrikes Destroy Daesh Headquarters in Raqqa, Mosul

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US-led coalition airstrikes in Syria and Iraq on Sunday destroyed Daesh headquarters near the terror group’s strongholds of Raqqa and Mosul, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

"Near Raqqah, six strikes destroyed three tunnels, an artillery system, a VBIED, and an ISIL headquarters," the release stated on Monday. "Near Mosul, three strikes destroyed 23 ISIL-held buildings, an ISIL headquarters and a front-end loader; and damaged 14 supply routes and a tunnel."

The coalition conducted 10 additional airstrikes in Syria, including three that destroyed oil well heads near Abu Kamal and seven near Deir ez-Zor that destroyed oil tanker trucks, oil wellheads and a pump jack.

In Iraq, the coalition carried out nine airstrikes consisting of 27 engagements. In addition to the Mosul strikes, the coalition destroyed Daesh-held buildings, tunnels, bunkers, vehicles and engaged tactical units near Al Huwayjah, Al Qaim, Kisik, Rawah and Tuz.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

The Islamic State, also known as Daesh in Arabic, is outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries.