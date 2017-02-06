Register
    US-Led Coalition Airstrikes Destroy Daesh Headquarters in Raqqa, Mosul

    Middle East
    US-led air forces destroyed Daesh headquarters near the terrorist group’s strongholds of Raqqa and Mosul, according to Operation Inherent Resolve.

    A Russian serviceman, left, trains Syrian soldiers to search and detect explosive devices in Palmyra. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Trump 'Likely to Team Up With Russia, Damascus to Liberate Raqqa From Daesh'
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US-led coalition airstrikes in Syria and Iraq on Sunday destroyed Daesh headquarters near the terror group’s strongholds of Raqqa and Mosul, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

    "Near Raqqah, six strikes destroyed three tunnels, an artillery system, a VBIED, and an ISIL headquarters," the release stated on Monday. "Near Mosul, three strikes destroyed 23 ISIL-held buildings, an ISIL headquarters and a front-end loader; and damaged 14 supply routes and a tunnel."

    The coalition conducted 10 additional airstrikes in Syria, including three that destroyed oil well heads near Abu Kamal and seven near Deir ez-Zor that destroyed oil tanker trucks, oil wellheads and a pump jack.

    US Troops Wearing YPG Kurdish Patches in Northern Syria
    © @FuriousKurd
    House Speaker Ryan Backs Idea of Sending More US Troops to Syria to Crush Daesh
    In Iraq, the coalition carried out nine airstrikes consisting of 27 engagements. In addition to the Mosul strikes, the coalition destroyed Daesh-held buildings, tunnels, bunkers, vehicles and engaged tactical units near Al Huwayjah, Al Qaim, Kisik, Rawah and Tuz.

    The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

    The Islamic State, also known as Daesh in Arabic, is outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries.

    Related:

    Trump 'Likely to Team Up With Russia, Damascus to Liberate Raqqa From Daesh'
    Raqqa Liberation Op Doomed Without Kurds - Iraqi Kurdistan Government
    US-Led Coalition Conducts Nine Airstrikes Near Syria’s Raqqa
    US-Led Coalition Jets Target Daesh's Oil Strorage Barrels in Raqqa
    airstrikes, Daesh, Syria, Iraq, United States, Raqqa, Mosul
