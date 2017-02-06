Register
16:55 GMT +306 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A member of Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) patrols in the border town of Jarablus, Syria

    Free Syrian Army Should Expand Battle Against al-Nusra Front - Russian Military

    © REUTERS/ Umit Bektas
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    120210

    According to the head of the Russian delegation at Astana talks, the Free Syrian Army should expand its battle against al-Nusra Front.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The armed Syrian opposition's battle against al-Nusra Front militants should extend from northern Syria into the Arab republic's southern and central regions, the head of the Russian delegation in Astana said Monday.

    "A number of Free Syrian Army units are actively fighting against al-Nusra Front forces in Aleppo and Idlib provinces," Stanislav Gadzhimagomedov told the Rossiya-24 broadcaster.

    A Syrian army soldier takes aim in the government sector of the town of Houwayqa, which is besieged by Islamic State (IS) group jihadists, in the northeastern Syrian city of Deir Ezzor (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Ayham al-Mohammad
    Syrian Army Liberated 32 Daesh-Occupied Settlements in 2017
    Gadzhimagomedov, the deputy head of the Russian Armed Forces' main operational department, added that the delegation believes "this work should be carried out both in southern Syria and in the central provinces."

    Experts from Russia, Turkey and Iran delineated on maps areas of Syria controlled by al-Nusra Front militant group and moderate opposition, Gadzhimagomedov said.

    Earlier in the day, the first session of the Syria ceasefire regime monitoring joint task force (JTF), bringing together experts from Russia, Iran and Turkey, concluded in Astana.

    "We delineated the areas controlled by the Daesh militant group and the areas controlled by the moderate opposition at the last meeting. During this meeting, we elaborated the division of areas where al-Nusra Front is active. Our opinions do not coincide on everything. In general, we managed to have these regions put on a map," Gadzhimagomedov said.

    Weapon and ammunition Syrian insurgents surrendered to the government troops. File photo
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Russia to Welcome More Syrian Armed Groups Joining Syrian Truce
    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in December that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.

     

    Related:

    FSA Fires Aleppo's Quarter With Multiple Launch Rocket Systems
    Erdogan’s Remark on Toppling Assad Proves FSA Tool in His Hands – Official
    Turkish General Staff Says Daesh Used Chemical Weapon in Syria Against FSA
    Turkish-Backed FSA Steps Up Fight Against Syrian Democratic Forces
    Tags:
    The Syrian war, Al-Nusra Front, Free Syrian Army (FSA), Stanislav Gadjimagomedov, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      So Russia is using the term "moderate opposition" now?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Aerial Shots of SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Breathtaking Aerial Shots Featured in SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok