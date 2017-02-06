About 750 People With Alleged Links to Daesh Detained in Turkey

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Some 750 people, suspected of links to the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terrorist organization, were detained in a counter terror operation in 29 Turkish provinces on February 5, the Turkish Interior Ministry announced on Monday.
"During a counter terror operation against IS, that was conducted on February 5 in 29 provinces of the country, 748 people were detained. Besides, during a week in the course of other operations against the IS, 72 people were detained. Thus, a total number of detainees is 820 people. 12 terrorists were neutralized," the Ministry said in a statement.
The terrorist group claims to have numerous cells in Turkey which the government tries to eliminate. Last week, the Turkish media reported about over 400 detainees as a result of a security operation against people linked to Daesh.
All comments
Show new comments (0)