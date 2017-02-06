Rocket Launched From Gaza Hits Open Area in Southern Israel

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck an open space in Israel’s Ashkelon city's area on the Mediterranean coast, the Israeli Army’s press service said in a statement Monday.

"Investigation suggests that the rocket, launched from the Gaza Strip, landed in an open area," the statement said, adding that no casualties had been reported.

Israel lays responsibility for the attacks on Hamas, a Palestinian Islamic political organization and the de facto authority in Gaza.

In July 2014, Israel launched a military operation named Operation Protective Edge against Hamas in order to destroy its rocket launchers and the network of tunnels along the Gaza border with the Jewish State. On August 26, 2016, Israel and Palestinian armed groups agreed on a ceasefire.