Magnitude 5.2 Quake Hits Near Western Turkey Coast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The tremors were recorded at 03:51 GMT on Monday. The epicenter of the quake was centered 26 kilometers (16 miles) to the west of the Turkish town of Ayvacık and 156 kilometers (about 97 miles) to the northwest of Izmir, and hit at a depth of two kilometers (1.2 miles).

Map of the testimonies received so far following the #earthquake M5.2 Near The Coast of Western Turkey 42 min ago pic.twitter.com/TjzSQrIZR0 — EMSC (@LastQuake) 6 февраля 2017 г.

No data on victims or damage, as well as no tsunami threat has been recorded yet.