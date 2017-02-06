Register
07:48 GMT +306 February 2017
    Syrians walk through the destruction in the old city of Aleppo, Syria

    Russian Military Delivers Over 12 Tonnes of Aid to Syrian Residents in 24 Hours

    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Middle East
    Over the past 24 hours, Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria has sent over 12 tonnes of food to the civilians in Syria, the Center said on Monday.

    People walk near a Syrian national flag at the President bridge in Damascus, Syria March 14, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    China to Provide Syria With $16Mln Worth of Humanitarian Aid
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Reconciliation Center carried out seven humanitarian operations in the city of Aleppo and the Shinshar village in the Homs Governorate.

    "[Some] 3,2 tonnes of food, 3,000 portions of hot meals and 1850 food packages [have been] distributed among the civilians," the statement released by the Center said, adding that the total mass of the distributed food was 12,3 tonnes.

    According to the statement, a total of 7,361 civilians received aid.

    The United Nations and other foreign states did not carry out any humanitarian operations in Syria over the same time, the statement added.

    Students stand amid damaged desks and books in 'Aisha Mother of the BelieversÕ school which was recently reopened after rebels took control of al-Rai town from Islamic State militants, Syria January 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Syria's Lost Generation: No Future for Country Where Children Get No Education
    Civilians in Syria have been severely affected by the war that started in Syria in 2011. The internal conflict has claimed thousands of lives, left over 6 million people displaced and over 13 million in need of humanitarian assistance, according to UN data.

    On January 31, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced that nearly 6,500 Syrian children had returned to schools in eastern Aleppo amid the reopening of educational institutions with the support of UNICEF.

      beydety
      The ONLY country delivering desperately needed aid.
      Thanks a million to Russia and her people.
