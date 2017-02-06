Russian Military Delivers Over 12 Tonnes of Aid to Syrian Residents in 24 Hours

"[Some] 3,2 tonnes of food, 3,000 portions of hot meals and 1850 food packages [have been] distributed among the civilians," the statement released by the Center said, adding that the total mass of the distributed food was 12,3 tonnes.
According to the statement, a total of 7,361 civilians received aid.
The United Nations and other foreign states did not carry out any humanitarian operations in Syria over the same time, the statement added.
On January 31, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced that nearly 6,500 Syrian children had returned to schools in eastern Aleppo amid the reopening of educational institutions with the support of UNICEF.
