Russian Military Delivers Over 12 Tonnes of Aid to Syrian Residents in 24 Hours

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki China to Provide Syria With $16Mln Worth of Humanitarian Aid

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Reconciliation Center carried out seven humanitarian operations in the city of Aleppo and the Shinshar village in the Homs Governorate.

"[Some] 3,2 tonnes of food, 3,000 portions of hot meals and 1850 food packages [have been] distributed among the civilians," the statement released by the Center said, adding that the total mass of the distributed food was 12,3 tonnes.

According to the statement, a total of 7,361 civilians received aid.

The United Nations and other foreign states did not carry out any humanitarian operations in Syria over the same time, the statement added.

Civilians in Syria have been severely affected by the war that started in Syria in 2011. The internal conflict has claimed thousands of lives, left over 6 million people displaced and over 13 million in need of humanitarian assistance, according to UN data.

On January 31, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced that nearly 6,500 Syrian children had returned to schools in eastern Aleppo amid the reopening of educational institutions with the support of UNICEF.