Syrian Army Liberated 32 Daesh-Occupied Settlements in 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian Armed Forces liberated two settlements occupied by the Daesh jihadist group over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of such settlements to 32, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.

On Saturday, the ministry reported that the Syrian troops had driven Daesh fighters from 30 settlements since the beginning of the year.

"The number of settlements liberated since January 1, 2017 by the Syrian government forces from the armed groups of the Daesh international terrorist organization, has increased up to 32," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

The ministry added that the government forces had also liberated over 56 square miles of territory.

The Syrian army has been fighting in a civil war against the country's opposition and numerous terrorist groups, such as the Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia and the United States, among others.