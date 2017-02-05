Russia Registers Three Violations of Ceasefire in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian ceasefire registered three truce violations over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 3 cases in the Latakia (2) and Hama (1) provinces," the ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

According to the statement, the Turkish side reported about seven violations of the ceasefire regime, however the Russian monitors could not confirm them.

Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30, 2016 and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December 2016 supporting the effort.