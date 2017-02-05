Russian Defense Ministry Refutes Reports on Deaths of Russian Military in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — All Russian servicemen in Syrian are alive and well, contrary to the reports of the Al Jazeera broadcaster, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Sunday.
Al Jazeera reported that on Saturday night an explosion of Russian military car near the city of Latakia led to the death of five soldiers.
"The reports of the Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera about the alleged deaths of Russian servicemen in Syria are yet another disinformation… All Russian soldiers in the Syrian Arab Republic are safe and sound and fulfilling their duties," Konashenkov said.
Russia has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.
