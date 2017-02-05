Russian Defense Ministry Refutes Reports on Deaths of Russian Military in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — All Russian servicemen in Syrian are alive and well, contrary to the reports of the Al Jazeera broadcaster, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Sunday.

Al Jazeera reported that on Saturday night an explosion of Russian military car near the city of Latakia led to the death of five soldiers.

"The reports of the Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera about the alleged deaths of Russian servicemen in Syria are yet another disinformation… All Russian soldiers in the Syrian Arab Republic are safe and sound and fulfilling their duties," Konashenkov said.

© Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov Russia Conducts Planned Rotation of Aircraft in Syria

The defense ministry spokesman expressed regret over the broadcaster's "spreading fakes."Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

Russia has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.