© Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo Russia's FSB Stamps Out Online Extremist Group Recruiting Militants for Daesh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Haberturk media outlet, most of the suspects were detained in Syria-neighboring Sanliurfa province, as well as Ankara, Konya and Bursa.

Terrorist threat in Turkey remains high as Daesh, outlawed in Russia and numerous other countries, continues to operate in Syria and Iraq.

Daesh has taken responsibility for a number of terror attacks in Turkey including the recent New Year's Eve attack in Istanbul, which killed at least 39 people at a nightclub.