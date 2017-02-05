Tehran Refutes UAE's Allegations of Interference in Arab States' Affairs

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash wrote on Twitter, saying that Iran’s interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries had caused instability in the region.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always placed emphasis on the principles of dialogue, respect for sovereignty and good neighborliness in the region and expressed its willingness for establishing rational, proportionate, and balanced relations with all its neighboring states," Qassemi said, as quoted by Tasnim News Agency on Sunday.

He added that he hoped countries in the region would reciprocate and aim to establish such relations, especially under the ongoing international circumstances.

The Iranian spokesperson said that a change of a policy in terms of nonconstructive claims and accusations about Iran, whose role in stabilizing the region is undeniable, would strengthen cooperation and constructive dialogue.

He also advised the Arab diplomat to avoid baseless claims in future, as they serve only to exacerbate regional tensions.

Iran has been accused on a number of occasions of supplying weapons to Yemen’s Houthi fighters, in violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions, which prohibit arms supplies.

#UAE summons Iranian Charge d'Affaires to protest Iran’s provision of illegal weapons to coup militia in #Yemenhttps://t.co/cxXvQUCMoY — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAUAE) 2 февраля 2017 г.

Since 2014, Yemen has been engulfed in a military conflict between the legitimate government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and Iran-allied Houthi rebels, supported by forces loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh. The United Arab Emirates is an ally of Saudi Arabia in its fight against Houthis, which was launched in March 2015 in a bid to reinstall the ex-Yemeni government.