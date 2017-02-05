Register
12:05 GMT +305 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Tehran

    Tehran Refutes UAE's Allegations of Interference in Arab States' Affairs

    © Flickr/ Ninara
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 7611

    Iran has dismissed as groundless the recent claims made by the United Arab Emirates minister of state for foreign affairs regarding Tehran’s alleged interference in the internal matters of Arab countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash wrote on Twitter, saying that Iran’s interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries had caused instability in the region.

    "The Islamic Republic of Iran has always placed emphasis on the principles of dialogue, respect for sovereignty and good neighborliness in the region and expressed its willingness for establishing rational, proportionate, and balanced relations with all its neighboring states," Qassemi said, as quoted by Tasnim News Agency on Sunday.

    He added that he hoped countries in the region would reciprocate and aim to establish such relations, especially under the ongoing international circumstances.

    In this Sept. 8, 2015 file photo, children play amid the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in Sanaa, Yemen
    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed, File
    Tehran Slams Saudi Arabia's Attacks on Yemeni Civilians During 'Fruitless War'
    The Iranian spokesperson said that a change of a policy in terms of nonconstructive claims and accusations about Iran, whose role in stabilizing the region is undeniable, would strengthen cooperation and constructive dialogue.

    He also advised the Arab diplomat to avoid baseless claims in future, as they serve only to exacerbate regional tensions.

    Iran has been accused on a number of occasions of supplying weapons to Yemen’s Houthi fighters, in violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions, which prohibit arms supplies.

    Since 2014, Yemen has been engulfed in a military conflict between the legitimate government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and Iran-allied Houthi rebels, supported by forces loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh. The United Arab Emirates is an ally of Saudi Arabia in its fight against Houthis, which was launched in March 2015 in a bid to reinstall the ex-Yemeni government.

    Related:

    How Trump's Win, Aleppo Victory Could Push Saudi Arabia Into Iran's Embrace
    Saudi Arabia Should Join Russia-Turkey-Iran Syrian Peace Talks – UN Official
    Saudi Arabia Sentences 15 People to Death Over Espionage for Iran
    Assad Says Saudi Arabia Wanted Syria to Cut Ties With Iran
    Tags:
    Iranian Foreign Ministry, Anwar Gargash, Bahram Qassemi, UAE, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    First-Ever Russian Motorsport Exhibition Kicks Off in Moscow
    First-Ever Russian Motorsport Exhibition Kicks Off in Moscow
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok