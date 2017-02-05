Register
05 February 2017
    Flag of the Islamic State in the conflict zone

    Jordanian Air Forces Bomb Daesh Targets in Southern Syria

    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    0 11710

    Royal Jordanian Air Force on Saturday conducted airstrikes against several targets of Daesh in southern Syria, local media reported.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to a statement of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, cited by the Petra news agency, the country's air forces bombed different targets of Daesh, a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries, and eliminated a number of the terrorists, as well as destroyed several vehicles.

    Drones and precision-guided munitions were used to carry out the airstrikes, the media explained, adding that the strikes destroyed an arms depot, a warehouse where car bombs were made, and several barracks.

    In November, Jordanian King Abdullah II said Trump’s policies would certainly change the existing state of affairs in the Middle East.

    Rebel fighters part of the Jabhat Fatah al Sham, attend military training in the besieged rebel held Aleppo, Syria October 26, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Abdalrhman Ismail
    'Not Much Better Than Daesh': Belgian Party Warns EU Against Backing Al-Qaeda-Linked Syrian Rebels
    Last Monday, King Abdullah II started a visit to the United States, in which he's expected to hold meetings with members of the new administration of President Donald Trump and the US Congress.

    On Friday, Trump and King Abdullah discussed the situation in Syria and the possibility of creating safe zones in Syria. Trump underscored the essential role of Jordan in the fight against Daesh.

    Establishment of a safe zone implies guarantees to civilians in that area of not being targeted by any party in Syria's civil war. It can be the way to stem the tide of Syrian refugees to Europe and elsewhere.

    Jordan hosts over 655,000 of Syrian refugees who make up more than 21 percent of the country’s population. The number of Syrians in Lebanon has exceeded a million people and amounts to almost a third of its total population.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, ahead of the Syrian settlement talks in Astana on January 23-24 stressed that Jordan, as well as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq and Egypt could take part at subsequent stages of the negotiations. However, none of these countries participated in the talks.

