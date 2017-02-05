Register
02:59 GMT +3
05 February 2017
    Rebel fighters part of the Jabhat Fatah al Sham, attend military training in the besieged rebel held Aleppo, Syria October 26, 2016

    Belgian Party Warns EU Against Backing Daesh-Like Syrian Rebel Factions

    © REUTERS/ Abdalrhman Ismail
    Middle East
    0 4520

    European countries should refrain from supporting Syria's violent armed groups fighting against Damascus and wreaking the same havoc as Daesh and other terrorist groups, Luc Rivet, a spokesman for Belgium’s center-right Parti Populaire (Popular Party), told Sputnik on Saturday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Rivet's remark came as Aldo Carcaci, the only PP lawmaker in Belgium's Chamber of Representatives, began on Friday his visit to the Syrian cities of Damascus and Aleppo at the invitation of the country's government.

    "Europe should not support factions of opponents to the regime, which are not much better than ISIS  [Daesh], and are acquainted with al-Qaeda," Rivet said.

    He added that the party was opposing the Syrian policy of both the European Union and the United States in Syria, which had failed to defeat Daesh due to "indecision of president Obama."

    According to the spokesman, European media outlets have not facilitated the settlement process having done "an awful job" while covering the conflict, especially the situation in the city of Aleppo, as "they have been manipulated."

    According to Pierre Le Corf, the founder of We Are Superheroes humanitarian organization, there were no rebels in the city of Aleppo that was seized by so called armed opposition, but terrorists who massacred civilians under protection of the mainstream media.

    Le Corf said that contrary to popular belief all these years the people of Syria have been fighting against terrorist groups, and not against the Assad government. He listed as terrorists such groups as Free Syrian Army, al-Nusra Front, Jaysh al-Islam, Harakat Nour al-Din al-Zenki, Brigade Sultan Mourad.

    Syrian Arab Army troops in Aleppo
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Syrian Army's Operation Against Daesh Expanding 'Safe Zone' Around Aleppo
    He stressed that despited rebel groups reached an agreement with the Syrian government and were allowed to flee to Idlib many of them came back to resume suicide attacks.

    Last December, Aleppo was liberated from militants by the Syrian army with support of the Russian Aerospace Forces. The Russian servicemen have since been carrying out operations to demine the city.

    Since the beginning of the civil war between the Syrian government forces and numerous opposition and terrorists groups, including Daesh and al-Qaeda, which are outlawed in Russia, the majority of western officials as well as media outlets have been supporting opposition factions.

