Turkish Foreign Ministry May Set Up Center to Counter Foreign Propaganda

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Turkish Foreign Ministry may create the Center for Information Analysis and Combat to tackle the propaganda activities of foreign media targeting the local government, Turkish media reported Saturday.
The center that could be created under the auspices of the Foreign Ministry would also bring together specialists from the country's Defense Ministry, the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK), the media outlet added.
