Russia Registers Five Violations of Ceasefire in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian ceasefire have registered five violations of the truce in the Middle Eastern country during the last 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement has registered five [ceasefire] violations including four in the Hama province and one in the province of Latakia," the ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

According to the statement, the Turkish side reported about eight violations of the ceasefire regime, however the Russian side could not confirm them.

The Syrian Armed Forces established control over 32 square kilometers (12 square miles) of the crisis-torn country's territory in the past 24 hours, according to the statement of the Russian Defense Ministry.

"During the past 24 hours, the government forces have established control over 32,5 square kilometers of territory. A total of 1022,3 square kilometers have been liberated since January 1, 2017," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

The center added that the number of settlements liberated by the Syrian Army in 2017 from the occupation by the Islamic State jihadist group, outlawed in Russia, had increased up to 30.