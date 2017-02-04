Russian Reconciliation Center Provides Aleppo Residents With Four Tonnes of Aid

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The aid was distributed in the course of five humanitarian operations conducted in various parts of Aleppo, including at several schools.

"In 24 hours, 2,700 civilians received humanitarian aid. The total weight of the humanitarian cargo passed to the population amounted to 3.7 tonnes," the center said in a daily bulletin.

Russian planes also delivered 20.8 tonnes of aid obtained through UN channels by the Syrian authorities to the Deir ez-Zor area.

On Tuesday, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced that nearly 6,500 Syrian children had returned to schools in eastern Aleppo amid the reopening of educational institutions with the support of UNICEF.

Civilians in Syria have been severely affected by the civil war that has been ongoing in Syria since 2011. The internal conflict has claimed thousands of lives, displacing over 6 million people and leaving over 13 million in need of humanitarian assistance, according to UN data.