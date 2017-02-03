Around 30,000 Syrians Flee Al Bab Amid Massive Anti-Daesh Operation - UN

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Around 30,000 Syrians fled al Bab town where the campaign against Daesh is underway for other districts of Aleppo province, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said Friday.

"It is estimated that about around 30,000 civilians have fled al Bab city and surroundings since late December, heading mainly towards other districts in Aleppo. The UN and partners are providing assistance to those who are displaced, including through setting up reception and transit centres to receive and provide basic assistance to those in need," Dujarric said.

He added that up to 10,000 civilians still remain in al Bab.

The Russian and Turkish planes are carrying out joint mission against Daesh terrorists in the outskirts of the town of al-Bab.

Daesh is outlawed in the United States, Russia and numerous other countries.