US Missile Destroyer Sails Off Coast of Yemen Amid Rising Tensions With Iran

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The patrol comes in the wake of a similar seaborne attack on a Saudi Arabian warship on January 31 by the Iran-backed Houthi of Yemen.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated since Iran tested a medium-range ballistic missile on January 30. The United States responded by imposing sanctions on 25 Iranian individuals and related organizations on Friday.

The Trump administration has stated repeatedly that the United States will use all options available to deal with Iranian threats to the US and its allies, partners.

The Cole is the US warship that was crippled by an al-Qaeda seaborne suicide bomb attack in Yemen in 2000 that killed 17 sailors and wounded 39 others.