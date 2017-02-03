Syrian Democratic Forces Claim Trump Promised to Provide Them With More Weapons

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Yunus Abdulaziz, who is responsible for the SDF external relations, stressed that the issue of Washington's aid to the SDF, dominated by the Kurds, was repeatedly confirmed by US officials both in statements to media and during meetings with the group.

"The United States has recently sent us ten armored vehicles. Under Obama we received almost no military assistance, while representatives of Trump's administration promised to provide more military equipment and weapons in the near future. We receive such assistance within the framework of the operation on Raqqa liberation from terrorists Daesh," SDF Press-Secretary Talal Sulo said.

The comment comes after it was reported that the Trump administration dropped plans by former President Barack Obama to arm Kurdish fighters in northern Syria in a push to recapture the city of Raqqa from Daesh.

The Operation Wrath of Euphrates, aimed at liberating the Syrian city of Raqqa from Daesh was launched by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces on November 5, 2016. The SDF started the second stage of the operation on December 1.

The Syrian Democratic Forces are a rebel group predominantly consisting of Kurdish fighters, as well as of Arabic and Turkmen forces, who are jointly fighting against the Daesh terrorist group. The Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) are the main force of the SDF group. The SDF has long been supported by the US-led coalition.