Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours - Ministry

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy Russia, Turkey Release Data on Syrian Ceasefire Violations Over Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement, the Russian side confirmed only two violations registered by Turkey.

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 3 violations over the past day in the provinces of Latakia (2) and Hama (1). The Turkish side has registered 5 violations… in the provinces of Idlib (2), Damascus (1), Aleppo (1) and Homs (1)," the center said in the document posted on the ministry's website.

The number of settlements that have joined the cessation of hostilities in war-torn Syria has increased to 1,189, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"Within the last 24 hours, truce agreements have been reached with representatives of 12 settlements in the Damascus and Latakia provinces, bringing the total number of settlements that have joined the ceasefire to 1,189," the ministry said in a daily bulletin posted on its website.

According to the document, negotiations on joining the ceasefire regime have continued with field commanders of armed opposition units operating in the provinces of Damascus, Homs, Hama, Quneitra, and Aleppo.

Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30, 2016 and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December 2016 supporting the effort.