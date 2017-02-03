Russian Long-Range Bombers Strike Terrorist Targets in Syria's Deir ez-Zor

Russian strategic bombers launched airstrikes on large Daesh arms and ammunition depots in the Deir ez-Zor province, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On February 3, Tu-22M3 long-range bombers that took off from a Russian airfield and flew over Iraq and Iran carried out group airstrikes on terrorist targets in the province of Deir ez-Zor."

"Large Daesh arms and ammunition depots have been the targets of the strikes. Reconnaissance means have confirmed the destruction of all designated targets."

"Su-30SM and Su-35S provided air cover to the Russian bombers from the Hmeymim airbase."

After successfully completing their combat mission in Syria, the Russian jets returned to Russia.

Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation Why Russia Conducts Anti-Daesh Airstrikes in Deir ez-Zor

This has been the sixth time Russian long-range struck Daesh targets near Deir ez-Zor. Russian strategic bombers started strikes on January 21.

Daesh terrorists surrounded the Deir ez-Zor military airfield in Syria's northeast.

Commenting on the development of the situation in the area, the Russian General Staff said that if terrorists capture Deir ez-Zor, civilians will be subjected to genocide and the population may be completely exterminated.

The city of Deir ez-Zor, which is still held by Syrian government forces, has been under Daesh's siege since July 2014. The residents of Deir ez-Zor and the servicemen receive food only via planes delivering humanitarian aid.