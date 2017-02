© Photo: Vanessa Beeley Aleppo Civilians Get Over Five Tons of Aid From Russian Reconciliation Center

BEIRUT (Sputnik) – Four children were killed in a mine blast near a school in Syria’s Aleppo, the local militia told Sputnik.

"The children probably found a live mine which was left over from terrorists. It went off and four children died," the militia said.

Demining works continue in the region.

Last December, Aleppo was liberated from militants by the Syrian army with support of the Russian Aerospace Forces. The Russian servicemen have since been carrying out operations to demine the city.