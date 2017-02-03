Iran 'Unmoved' by Threats From Abroad, Not Intending to Start War - FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that Iran was "playing with fire," adding that he would not be as "kind" to Tehran as his predecessor Barack Obama.

"Iran unmoved by threats as we derive security from our people. We'll never initiate war, but we can only rely on our own means of defense," Zarif said on his Twitter account.

​He added that Tehran would continue its efforts aimed at protecting the Iranian people.

The tensions in bilateral ties between Washington and Tehran strengthened following Iran's recent ballistic missile test. In response to the move, the United States put the country on notice for the test violating a UN resolution.