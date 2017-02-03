Register
16:07 GMT +303 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Part of the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank

    UN Must Take Action to Stop Illegal Israeli Settlements - Special Rapporteur

    © AFP 2016/ AHMAD GHARABLI
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    14320

    The UN must ensure that Israel complies with the UN SC resolution concerning Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, UN Special Rapporteur Michael Lynk urged on Friday.

    Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit
    © AFP 2016/ GIANLUIGI GUERCIA
    Arab League Chief Condemns Israeli West Bank Settlement Plans
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UN Security Council and the General Assembly must take active steps to ensure Israel complies with the Security Council resolution, according to which Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory are a violation of international law, UN Special Rapporteur Michael Lynk urged on Friday.

    "The settlement announcements by the Israeli government, only a month after the clear direction of the international community, are a defiant and troubling repudiation of resolution 2334… If the international community intends to preserve what remains of a viable two-state solution, it must not assume that resolutions, critical statements and international conferences alone will change state behaviour in these circumstances," Lynk said.

    The resolution, passed in December, calls on Israel to immediately cease all settlement activities on the Palestinian territory, including the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

    Lynk added that Israel would continue settlement construction as long as "the international community will take no meaningful steps to enforce the Council’s resolution."

    The rapporteur stressed that the settlements hindered Palestinian self-determination and acted as "obstacles to the movement of Palestinians in their own territory.|"

    On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the building of 3,000 new settlements in the West Bank in addition to the 2,500 housing units approved in January. The move came amid international opposition to Israel's settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

    Related:

    Israel Plans New Settlement in West Bank Amid Dismantling of Amona Outpost
    Iranian Foreign Ministry Slams Israel's West Bank Settlement Construction
    Settlement Policy to Lead to Israel's Collapse – Iran's Revolutionary Guards
    US Sanctions on Russia Aimed at Challenging Trump on Palestine-Israel Settlement
    Tags:
    government, settlement, resolution, UN Security Council, West Bank, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Marques rouges
      Why no "Boycott illegal settlements" campaign in the media. like we have seen against South Africa ?

      Why no Hollywood celebrities and music industry stars protesting, are they afraid of some retaliation, to lose their benefits ? Must be a very powerful lobby ruling over the western world...
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    The Expulsion
    The Expulsion
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok