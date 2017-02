© AP Photo/ Azad Lashkari US-Led Coalition Resumes Bombing in Iraqi Mosul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the IraqiNews online newspaper, the Daesh militant was known as Abu Suhaid, and was the son-in-law of so-called Daesh governor of Hawi al-Adhaim, a town 63 kilometers (over 39 miles) north of Iraq’s Baqubah.

The airstrike targeted the region of Mutaibija, the newspaper added, but the party responsible for the bombing could not be identified.

The news comes amid the Mosul operation aimed to liberate the city from the Daesh forces which started in October 2016. The operation is jointly conducted by the Iraqi military, Iraqi Kurds and the US-led coalition. The eastern part of the city has been recaptured from terrorists.