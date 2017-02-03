Register
03 February 2017
    Mohammad Alloush (C), the head of the Syrian opposition delegation, attends Syria peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan January 23, 2017.

    Turkey Foreign Ministry Rep. to Meet Syrian Opposition in Ankara Friday

    Turkish Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Umit Yalcin plans to hold talks with Syrian opposition members in Ankara on Friday, ministry sources told Sputnik.

    Syria's HNC Cannot Represent Armed Opposition After Astana Talks - Opposition Figure
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — High Negotiations Committee (HNC) officials are expected meet Yalcin in the Turkish capital alongside groups that took part in January 23-24 talks in Astana, the sources said.

    Russia, Turkey and Iran are acting as the guarantors of the latest ceasefire in Syria, which went into force in late December 2016. The establishment of the truce between the government and opposition groups was followed by intra-Syrian peace talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana on January 23-24. At the negotiations, Russia proposed a draft of Syrian constitution to help the Syrians begin the discussion on their own version of their basic law.

    The next round of UN-mediated talks in Geneva was expected to take place on February 8. On January 27, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the United Nations had decided to postpone the negotiations until the end of February.

      cast235
      Instruct them what to do? Hopefully, Turkey ends the mess. because this terrorists got weapons and training somewhere from Mc Cain WITH LOVE.
      Shows the arrogance of U.S and the lies inside U.S.
      MSM is the worst LIAR the world had ever seen.
