Aleppo Civilians Get Over Five Tonnes of Aid From Russian Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Some 5.1 tonnes of humanitarian cargo passed to the population of Aleppo, according to the Friday statement.

The reconciliation center said that bread and hot food was delivered to several schools in Aleppo, a kindergarten and a mosque.

In the province of Latakia, children received school supplies and presents in the city of Jablah.

In the Syrian province of Hama, the Russian reconciliation center delivered over 3.5 tonnes of food and medicine to the Kumkhana settlement that joined the ceasefire regime in Syria on January 26.

Kumkhana residents also received medical aid from Russian specialists who treated a total of over 100 people.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of over 4,000 Syrian residents received medical assistance from Russian specialists since the beginning of humanitarian operations in the country.

On Tuesday, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) announced that nearly 6,500 Syrian children had returned to schools in eastern Aleppo amid the reopening of educational institutions with the support of UNICEF.

According to the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, city residents are receiving thermal blankets and clothing under the UN winter program in eastern Aleppo.

Civilians in Syria have been severely affected by the civil war that has been ongoing in Syria since 2011. The internal conflict has claimed thousands of lives, displacing over 6 million people and leaving over 13 million in need of humanitarian assistance, according to UN data.