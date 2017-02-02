Pentagon Denies US Military Involved in Warship Strikes on Yemen

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Yemeni government officials said warships, which they believed belonged to the United States, shelled al-Qaeda strongholds in southern Yemen.

"The United States is not shelling Yemen from the sea," Davis told reporters.

The allegations came after a US raid took place against al-Qaeda operatives on Sunday.

US Special Operations Forces killed 14 al-Qaeda militants, according to the White House. During the operation, terrorists killed US Navy SEAL William Owens and injured several other servicemen.

The US Central Command said in a press release on Wednesday that civilians, including children, may have been killed during the operation.

Davis said some valuable and actionable intelligence was collected during the raid, and dismissed claims that "element of surprise" had been lost.