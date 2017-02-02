Iran Vows to Continue Missile Tests, Says Trump's Warnings 'Bluff'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, Michael Flynn, the US national security adviser, announced that the While House had issued an unprecedented notice as a result of missile tests.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump confirmed Flynn’s remarks, saying that Tehran was "formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile."

"The missiles tested by Iran are for defense purposes and the country will continue its missile activities forcefully," Ali Akbar Velayati was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.

With regard to the warnings made by the Trump administration, Velayati said that the United States was "merely bluffing."

After much criticism and speculation over alleged missile tests in Iran earlier in the week, the nation’s Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Hossein Dehqan confirmed on Wednesday that the nation had conducted test missile launches in line with their defense programs.

Dehqan also underlined the fact that these tests violated neither the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nor UN Resolution 2231.

On July 14, 2015, Iran, the European Union, and the P5+1 group of countries signed the JCPOA to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program. Under this agreement, Iran pledged to refrain from developing or acquiring nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed against Iran. A UN resolution was passed shortly afterwards, reaffirming the nuclear agreement.