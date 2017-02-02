Russia, Turkey Release Data on Syrian Ceasefire Violations Over Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 3 violations over the past 24 hours in Latakia province," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

"The Turkish side has registered 7 violations: five in Damascus, and two in Hama provinces," the bulletin said.

According to the document, the Russian side can confirm only one violation registered by Turkey.

The number of settlements that have joined the cessation of hostilities in war-torn Syria has increased to 1,177, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"Within the last 24 hours, truce agreements have been reached with representatives of seven settlements in Damascus [6], and Latakia [1] provinces, bringing the total number of settlements that have joined the ceasefire to 1,177," the ministry said in a daily bulletin posted on its website.

According to the document, negotiations on joining ceasefire regime have continued with field commanders of armed opposition units operating in Damascus, Homs, Hama, Quneitra, and Aleppo provinces.