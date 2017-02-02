Register
03 February 2017
    US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles conduct airstrikes in Syria and Iraq

    Centcom Sheds Light on Civilian Casualties in Coalition's Strikes in Syria, Iraq

    © REUTERS/ U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout
    Middle East
    222712

    US-led coalition airstrikes have resulted in unintentional deaths of 199 civilians in Iraq and Syria since 2014, Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) said in a monthly report on Thursday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Moreover, airstrikes of the US-led coalition in Iraq and Syria killed 11 civilians in October and December 2016

    "To date, based on information available, CJTF-OIR assesses that, it is more likely than not, at least 199 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition strikes since the start of Operation Inherent Resolve," the report stated.

    Belgian Air Force F-16
    © Flickr/ Clemens Vasters
    Weddings, Funerals, Hospitals 'Collateral Damage' in US-Led Coalition's Strikes - Russian MoD
    "Four [civilian casualty] reports were assessed to be credible resulting in the unintended death of 11 civilians," the report stated.

    Three strikes, carried out on October 25, December 7 and December 9, took place near the Iraqi city of Mosul. An additional strike on December 3 was carried out near Daesh's de facto capital of Raqqa.

    The coalition is still assessing 10 reports of civilian casualties related to separate airstrikes in September, November and December 2016.

    In January, the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) admitted that the US-led coalition likely killed 188 civilians in Iraq and Syria since the start of the operation against Daesh terrorist group.

    The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

      sapper
      So basically it was the fault of the civilians that they went to the area that US was bombing.
      avatar
      Dan
      Sheds light on civilian causalities ?

      As if it is their first one.

      Is isn't it an everyday occurrence for civilians to be bombed by the US and its cohorts on a weekly basis ?
