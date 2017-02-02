Israel Highly Appreciates Russia's Peacekeeping Efforts in Syria - Ambassador

"I think that this year will not be less intense, in a positive way, exactly due to the regional events in the Middle East. We highly appreciate Russia's peacekeeping efforts in Syria. This good cause is not only about a ceasefire, but also humanitarian aid to civilians," Koren said after the meeting.
According to Koren, Israel, on its part, also provides medical aid to Syrians, who enter the Israeli territory.
According to Koren, Israel, on its part, also provides medical aid to Syrians, who enter the Israeli territory.
