Russian Military Provides Humanitarian Aid to Aleppo Nursing Home

Russian Reconciliation Center Provides Syrian Civilians With 3.7 Tons of Aid

ALEPPO (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, the reconciliation center said in a statement that it had carried out five humanitarian operations in Syria’s Aleppo in the past 24 hours, providing civilians with 3.7 metric tons of aid.

The Russian Defense Ministry noted on Monday that international organizations do not render help to Aleppo citizens despite the fact that the city had been liberated from militants.

"It was very difficult to deliver food here … [Namely,] 500 packages of humanitarian assistance and hot meals," Shalagin said, adding that the local police have provided the Russian forces with small vehicles to deliver the humanitarian aid.

The nursing home, accommodating several hundreds of elderly people, is located in the old part of the city, where streets are narrow, which makes it difficult for the Russian vehicles to carry out delivery there.

