Israel Plans New Settlement in West Bank Amid Dismantling of Amona Outpost

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – An operation to dismantle Amona, authorized by Israel’s High Court of Justice, started on Wednesday. The court said the settlement was built on privately owned Palestinian land.

Netanyahu instructed a special team to look into the possible locations for a new settlement on Wednesday, the prime minister’s office said in a statement, as cited by The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.

The special committee will include Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Yoav Horowitz, representatives of the settlement movement and representatives of the Israeli Defense Ministry.

Residents of Amona, one of the largest West Bank settlements, are being evacuated. The new settlement that Israel is planning will be the first government-authorized West Bank settlement to be built in about 25 years.

Palestinians want to create an independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, partially occupied by Israel. Meanwhile Israel has been building settlements on the occupied territories despite objection from the United Nations.