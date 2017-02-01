Syrian Rebels Slam UN Envoy for Offering to Appoint Delegates for Peace Talks

© REUTERS/ Mukhtar Kholdorbekov Syrian Armed Opposition Refuses to Take Part in Talks Not Leading to Power Transfer

BEIRUT (Sputnik) – Staffan de Mistura said on Tuesday that if the Syrian opposition delegation is not formed by February 8 for the talks in Geneva, he would select the delegates himself.

"Nobody has a right to appoint people that will hold negotiations on behalf of Syrians. The Special Envoy must stick to his powers and apologize to the Syrian people for his statement," the Syrian opposition wrote on a Twitter page.