UN Secretary-General Comments on Trump Proposal for Safe Zones in Syria

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The Secretary-General said that history knows several examples of such zones and some of them are tragic, for example, Srebrenica.

"We have nothing against the creation of areas where people can live in safety. That can never undermine the right to seek asylum so when people for instance decide to leave safe zones, to not allow people to leave these zones, this is something that is not acceptable,"Guterres said. "Difficult to comment when we don’t know what it is, let’s see what it is and then we’ll make the adequate comments."

In his interview to ABC News in January, US president Trump emphasized that he "will absolutely do safe zones in Syria" for refugees in order to halt the flow of migrants from Syria to other states.

On Tuesday, Vice President of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces Abdul Hakim Bashar said Trump was committed to his promise of creating safe zones in Syria.

Trump discussed on Sunday the issue with the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud and gained his support.

Following Trump’s conversation with the Saudi king, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any creation of security zones in Syria would require a practical agreement with the Syrian authorities.

Russia said it intends to clarify the issue in a conversation with the United States, Lavrov added.