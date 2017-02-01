US-Led Coalition Unaware of Issues Stemming From Trump Immigration Order

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On January 27, Trump signed an executive order blocking all refugees from coming to the United States for 120 days and suspended the entry for citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

"So far I’m not aware of any issues that have developed as a result of the executive order," Dorrian told reporters. "Nothing has changed at all in regard of the conduct of the campaign."

Dorrian stressed the US mission in Syria and Iraq had not changed since Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

Over the weekend, diplomats in four Muslim-majority countries warned the US State Department that Trump’s order would give Daesh more recruitment material.

Lawmakers have expressed concern that banning Iraqis from the United States could demoralize US partner forces in Iraq. A former translator for US forces in Iraq was among the first people detained while attempting to enter the United States on a valid visa.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi said on Tuesday that Iraq will not impose a reciprocal ban on Americans.